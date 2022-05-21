<!-- wp:image {"id":100600,"width":1051,"height":602,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-370.jpeg" alt="PMDA disbanded, newly elected Information Minster Marriyum Aurangzeb announces" class="wp-image-100600" width="1051" height="602"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb<\/a> on Friday lashed at Imran Khan for uttering foul language against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a public gathering at Multan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Imran had in fact admitted his defeat from Maryam Nawaz politically by stooping too low, the minister said in a series of tweets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ironically, <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/'" class="rank-math-link">those who had the character<\/a> of poking fun at the \u2018chowks\u2019 (crossroads), held constitutional offices, she regretted. \u201cThis is the downfall of society.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She chided the PTI leaders for calling female journalists \u201clafafaa\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Referring to Imran, she said the person, who blamed women\u2019s clothing for crime <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">against them, now making<\/a> abortive attempts to intimidate his rival woman politician.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->