Pakistan became the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Champion after defeating defending champion Iran 2-3 in an exciting and thrilling match. Pakistan won the title and also won the gold medal along with the winning trophy and made history. The Iranian team, which failed to defend its honor, had to settle for the silver medal.

According to the information received, the Pakistan Under-16 team won the Asian Junior Champion title by presenting a very impressive game in the final of the second Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand under the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The national junior team, which lost the first two sets, made a comeback in a great way and won the next three sets. This was Pakistan’s second victory against Iran in the event. Iran won the first set 22-25 after an exciting match.

In the second set, the winning team won 21-25 to take a 0-2 lead. After a thrilling match, Pakistan created a stir by winning the third set 28-30 and also won the fourth set 21-25. Pakistan completely overwhelmed the opposing team in the fifth and final set and won this set 10-15 to become the winner of the championship.

Pakistan had already qualified for the World U-17 Championship 2926 thanks to its excellent performance in the championship.

Pakistan set a record of being undefeated in the tournament by defeating arch-rivals India 0-3 in the semi-final.

Iran defeated Japan 0-3 in the second semi-final.

Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Iran 1-3 in the quarter-final match to make it to the final four. Pakistan defeated Korea, Saudi Arabia, and then Chinese Taipei in Group D to become the group champion and reached the semi-finals by defeating Indonesia.