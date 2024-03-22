In a Muslim League general session from March 22 to March 24, 1940, Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other party leaders unanimously rejected the idea of a united India, endorsed the Two-Nation Theory, and called for a separate Muslim homeland.

All major Muslim Leaders of the time supported the Lahore Resolution. Minar-e-Pakistan was built to venerate the Lahore Resolution. The minaret reflects the blissfulness of independence.

Pakistan Day, commemorating the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940 is being marked today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure the country’s progress, prosperity and a strong defense.

Through the Lahore Resolution on 23 March 1940, the Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves. The day will dawn with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and a twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

We pay homage to the relentless struggle of the founding fathers of the country. Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

A change of guards ceremony will also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively. Special prayers are offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Today is a reminder that no matter what the challenges, the human will is capable of attaining the impossible. Today the nation pays homage to Pakistan’s founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity, and determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland.

Living nations put themselves through rigorous audits by comparing their performance to the ideals. This is their way of introspection. Today, let us awaken the spirit of service to the nation. March 23 is an epoch-making day in our national history. It reminds us of our past, invites us to ponder over our present state of affairs, and inspires us to build a prosperous future.

This day is also the day to renew our pledges and takes us back to 1940 when Muslims of the sub-continent approved a resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland they could call their own under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

It was Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s dream of freedom that manifested itself in the form of a resolution representing Muslims’ demands, and aspirations for a separate homeland. Quaid-i-Azam led a struggle to translate the dream of Iqbal into reality.

Being a member of the international community Pakistan has played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and in establishing global peace. We should not lose sight of the challenges staring us in the face while celebrating this day and we pay tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers.

Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights and this day be used to introspect and hold ourselves to account as only those nations that are capable of analyzing their past, learning from their mistakes, and making amends can achieve true glory.

The country established state institutions, made its defense impregnable, achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the face of natural calamities.

We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, eradicate terrorism and extremism, ensure the political and economic stability of the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens.