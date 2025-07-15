KARACHI: The Pakistan national cricket team is all set to depart for Bangladesh tonight (Tuesday) for a three-match T20 international series scheduled on July 20, 22, and 24.The 15-member squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha and features a mix of emerging and experienced players.

The squad includes players such as Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem. Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan will serve as the designated wicketkeepers.

Mike Hesson will serve as the head coach for this tour, accompanied by Shane McDermott as fielding coach, Grant Luden as strength and conditioning coach, and Naveed Akram Cheema as team manager.

Following the Bangladesh series, the team will travel to the United States for a T20I series against the West Indies from August 1 to 4 in Florida. Afterwards, Pakistan will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from August 8 to 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.Prior to departure, the national squad completed a six-day intensive training camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The camp not only included the 15 players selected for the Bangladesh tour but also featured additional white-ball players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.The camp concluded with a floodlit intra-squad practice match between Salman XI and Saim XI, allowing the coaching staff to closely observe and evaluate player performance ahead of the international fixtures.