Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board has prepared for a large-scale operation, a change in the Test captaincy is under consideration, there is a strong possibility of assigning the responsibility to Salman Ali Agha in place of Shan Masood, a major change has been decided in the coaching setup.

According to the details, there is a strong possibility of major changes at the administrative and other levels in the Pakistan Cricket Board. According to sources, an important meeting is likely to be held under the chairmanship of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and on Saturday, in which major decisions can be made on the national cricket system, important positions and team matters.

According to sources, a change in the leadership of the Test team is also under consideration, Shan Masood is being considered for removal from responsibilities, consideration has been given to assigning the leadership to all-rounder Salman Ali Agha in his place, a final decision in this regard is expected in the meeting.

It should be remembered that Shan Masood was made the captain of the Pakistan Test team before the tour of Australia in 2023. His leadership began with a 3-0 defeat. In total, he has led the Pakistani team in 16 Test matches so far, winning four while losing 12 matches. In the recent tour of Bangladesh, the national team also suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Similarly, there are reports of major changes in the team management and coaching setup. There is uncertainty over the future of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and former captain Younis Khan is being considered for the responsibility of Test head coach.

At the same time, former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is being considered for the important post of Director of International Cricket. According to sources, the aim of these possible appointments is to strengthen the team system and improve performance.

There is also a possibility of changes in the selection committee. Given the team’s current performance, it is not impossible to replace some selectors. Consideration is also being given to the inclusion of new faces in other important administrative positions, including cricket operations.