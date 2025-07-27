RAWALPINDI :The armed forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 77th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed today, July 27.“As the first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life on 27 July 1948 during the First Kashmir War at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir), leading his men with extraordinary courage, tactical brilliance, and unflinching devotion to duty. His supreme sacrifice in the line of fire remains an enduring symbol of valour and patriotism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said .

The armed forces of Pakistan honour his timeless legacy and salute his unparalleled heroism, which continues to inspire generations of officers and soldiers. His life epitomised the core military values of duty, honour, and ultimate sacrifice.

On this solemn occasion, the nation pays tribute to its gallant son whose selfless act of courage became a foundational pillar of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ spirit of sacrifice and martial ethos.“The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, drawing strength from the noble legacy of martyrs like Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider)”.

Pakistan commemorates martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar

