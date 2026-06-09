Federal ministers Attaullah Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal have described the 75-year Pakistan-China relationship as an enduring and unbreakable bond that continues to strengthen through mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 75 years of diplomatic ties, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and global governance initiatives, the ministers highlighted the depth of bilateral relations and their role in fostering regional development and stability.

‘Stood the test of every challenge’

Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar said the entire Pakistani nation is celebrating the milestone with pride and joy. He emphasised that the ties, rooted in deep trust, shared interests, and people-to-people linkages, have consistently stood the test of every challenge, bolstered by geographical proximity and close social, cultural, and diplomatic connections.

Tarar pointed to recent high-level engagements, including the Pakistani prime minister’s visit to China and President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, which have opened new avenues for collaboration.

He described CPEC as a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative that symbolises development, connectivity, and shared prosperity, with cooperation now expanding into media, culture, and exchanges through delegation visits.

CPEC termed a ‘game-changer’

Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal echoed these views, stating that the Pakistan-China friendship has “never seen autumn” and continues to reach new heights. He called CPEC a game-changer that has added fresh dimensions to economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Iqbal announced that Pakistan’s first astronaut is set to join a Chinese space mission, marking a historic milestone in scientific and technological collaboration.

He reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to the timely completion of all CPEC projects as a top national priority for development and regional integration.

Both nations, he said, are entering a new era of economic partnership that will unlock avenues of growth, investment, and prosperity, with China’s support during difficult times underscoring the strength of the strategic alliance.

The ministers expressed confidence that the all-weather friendship would continue to flourish, contributing to regional stability and broader global development initiatives.