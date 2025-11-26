Islamabad :Pakistan has noted with deep concern the flag hoisting at the so-called “Ram Temple” constructed on the site of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The Babri Mosque, a centuries-old place of worship, was demolished on 6 December 1992 by the extremist mobs inspired by fascist ideologies. The subsequent judicial processes in India, which acquitted those responsible and permitted construction of a temple on the demolished mosque’s site, speak volumes about the Indian state’s discriminatory approach towards minorites.

This reflected a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities in India and deliberate attempts at eroding Muslim cultural and religious heritage under the influence of majoritarian Hindutva ideology. Numerous other historic mosques now face similar threats of desecration or demolition, while Indian Muslims continue to experience growing social, economic and political marginalization.

Pakistan calls on the international community to take cognizance of the rising Islamophobia, hate speech and hate-motivated attacks in India. The United Nations and relevant international bodies must play a constructive role in safeguarding Islamic heritage and ensuring protection of the religious and cultural rights of all minorities.

Pakistan urges the Government of India to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims, and by protecting their places of worship in accordance with international human rights obligations.