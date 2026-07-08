ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria on Tuesday held the sixth round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, the Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the Pakistani delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Ayesha Ali, while the Bulgarian side was headed by Ambassador Petko Doykov, Director General for Bilateral Relations at Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, defence, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The delegations also exchanged views on regional and international developments and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation at multilateral forums.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular engagement and further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The previous round of political consultations between Pakistan and Bulgaria was held in Sofia on April 11, 2023.

Separately, the head of the Bulgarian delegation, Ambassador Petko Doykov, called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary briefed the visiting envoy on key regional developments, particularly Pakistan’s role and position in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran, the Foreign Office said.