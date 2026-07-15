The joint “Operation Shaban” of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and the police is underway, in which 3 more terrorists have been killed.

Security sources said that effective operations are underway in the area against the Fitna al-Kharij. The security forces are targeting foreigners through air and ground operations.

As a result of the effective operations of the security forces, the foreign terrorists are facing heavy losses. There are confirmed reports of 3 more terrorists being killed during the effective operations of the security forces.

According to security sources, the hideouts of the terrorists were successfully targeted by the security forces. The total number of terrorists killed in Operation Shaban has reached 88.

Since July 5, a total of 126 foreign terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations. Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated.