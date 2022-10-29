The number of verified positive coronavirus infections has risen to 1,573,986 in Pakistan, where one death has been reported in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, there were 30,626 fatalities nationwide.

At least 64 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, 10,953 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 64 of those tests revealed the presence of the disease in the subjects. A 0.58 percent COVID Positivity Ratio was noted.