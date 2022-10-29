After Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run on October 27, 2022, in the T20 World Cup in Perth’s Optus Stadium, the Pakistani team came under fire and Babar Azam’s captaincy was questioned by Wasim Akram.

Former Pakistani cricket players think that the all-format captain is unwilling to give up his batting position for the benefit of the national team and that the entire batting unit is now being exposed to world-class bowling attacks.

Wasim Akram, a former cricketer who is currently the head coach of the PSL’s Karachi Kings (KK), has a similar perspective and maintains that the KK’s subpar performance this season was due to the captain’s lack of readiness to bat one down.

When Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, and Misbah-ul-Haq were discussing the failure of Pakistan’s openers, Wasim Akram said, “I have gone through this by the way with Babar, at Karachi Kings, sure.”

In order to allow Martin Guptill and Sharjeel Khan to open the team’s innings, the former left-arm pacer revealed he had proposed Babar Azam bat at number three.However, “he (Babar) indicated I would not down,” the former left-arm pacer added.

These things all start at the top. And your captain is at the very top. if your skipper lacks confidence and only plays for himself. You can tell that your captain is willing to give his life for you if he scores runs while letting other batters bat at his position.