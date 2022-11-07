LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,574,407, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Monday, there were 30,627 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 48 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

48 people tested positive for the disease out of the 4,686 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. At 1.02 percent, the COVID Positivity Ratio was measured.