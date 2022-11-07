LAHORE: On Monday, a judge on the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew from the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the FIA’s summons notice in the case involving illegal funding.

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Ali Zia Bajwa withdrew from the hearing on the petition filed in opposition to the summoning of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the FIA.For placement on a different bench, he has forwarded the case file to the Chief Justice.

The PTI Chairman has demanded in his plea that the FIA investigation into the allegedly unlawful funding be declared illegal and that the summoning notice in FIA issued on November 7 also be revoked.He further requested that the FIA postpone the investigation until after the petition had been decided.