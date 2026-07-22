The practice match between Pakistan and West Indies ended in a draw.

In the match played at Queen’s Park Cricket Club, Pakistan scored 455 runs in the first innings and 219 runs in the second innings. SouthAsians & Diaspora

The West Indies team was bowled out for 279 runs in the first innings.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Ali took 5 wickets, Amir Jamal and Ali Usman took 2 wickets each, while Mohammad Abbas took one wicket.

The two-Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will officially begin on July 25.