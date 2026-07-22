Iran has warned in response to President Trump’s latest threat that if the US does not back down, its infrastructure in the Middle East will not be safe either.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, an unnamed military source said that Iran’s determination to exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is ironclad and it will never allow this important waterway to be used against it. Textiles& Nonwovens

The military official added that if the US attacks Iranian bridges or power plants, Iran will also attack important US-linked civilian infrastructure in Arab countries, including bridges, power plants and installations.

The statement added that after the events of the past ten days, Americans should now be fully convinced that Iran has the ability to attack wherever it wants.

The Iranian military official added that if Trump takes such a dangerous gamble, it will once again end up in his lightness and embarrassment.

He said that Iran will continue to exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and will not give up its firm determination to maintain control over this important waterway under any circumstances.

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump had announced on his social media platform Truth Social that if Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attack a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile, rocket, drone or any other weapon, the US will destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant in response to every such incident, even if it is located near Tehran.

It should be noted that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important sea passages in the world through which a large amount of oil and gas passes globally and has been closed by Iran, due to which oil prices have increased in global markets.