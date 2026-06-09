Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari has said that Pakistan-Russia relations are moving towards new dimensions in the global scenario.

According to details, Owais Leghari addressed a webinar on Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations in the context of a changing global system, in which he said that the positive progress made between Pakistan and Russia over the past two decades has strengthened mutual trust.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is growing in various fields including trade, energy, industry, education and science, Pakistan is keen to join the International North-South Transport Corridor. The proposal to connect Gwadar Port to the International North-South Transport Corridor is welcome.

He added that the agreement between Pakistan and Russia on an economic cooperation program until 2030 is an important development, and both countries are actively consulting to remove trade barriers, including payment systems.