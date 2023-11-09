Once again, the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has become bitter. This is not a new thing. On September 30, 1947, Afghanistan was the only country in the world that opposed Pakistan’s membership in the United Nations, but after a few days, it withdrew its opposition. went. Whenever the relations between these two neighboring countries are bad, some people try their best to make them fight each other, but despite all the conspiracies, they cannot be brought against each other.

It has been reminded many times that the poet of the Middle East, Allama Iqbal, called Afghanistan the heart of Asia. A Pakistani who loves Iqbal cannot hate his Afghan brothers. Founder Ahmed Shah Abdali expresses his love. In 1933, Allama Iqbal went on a visit to Afghanistan, first he recited Hakeem Sani in Ghazni and attended the shrine of Hazrat Usman Hajwiri, the father of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (Ali Hajwiri), later he went to the shrine of Mahmud Ghaznavi and reached Kandahar. He also attended the shrine of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Zahir Shah, the ruler of Afghanistan, sent red stones for the construction of Allama Iqbal’s shrine in 1938. Iqbal’s words and the red stone on the walls of his mausoleum will always warn Afghans and Pakistanis against enemies who want to make them fight each other. During the reign of Zahir Shah, two incidents damaged Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The first incident was Afghanistan’s opposition to Pakistan at the United Nations.

The second incident was the attempt to use Faqir Appi, a tribal leader who resisted the British government in North Waziristan, against Pakistan. Faqir Appi considered Britain to be his enemy. Faqir Appi started resistance against the Pakistani army.

They were given funds and arms by the Indian embassy in Kabul to fight against the Pakistani army. The Indian government had a complaint that on the orders of an Afghan religious scholar, Mulla Shoorbazaar, the tribesmen of Afghanistan and Pakistan marched to fight against the Indian army in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who criticize the Afghans in Pakistan today should remember that. If the ruling elite of Afghanistan opposed Pakistan in the United Nations for some reason, Mullah Shoor Bazar also supported the Kashmiri Muslims while sitting in Kabul. In order to remove the misunderstanding of Faqir Appi, the Pakistani government first purged its army of British officers and then invited the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Mufti Amin Al-Husseini to Pakistan. He settled matters in the government. Then he also went to Kabul and explained to Zahir Shah that he should not fight with Pakistan. When the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan improved due to the efforts of the Grand Mufti of Palestine, on October 16, 1951, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of Pakistan through an Afghan Syed Akbar. Liaquat Ali Khan was killed in Rawalpindi.

Syed Akbar was related to British intelligence and perhaps that is why he was shot by a police officer Qurban Ali Khan instead of arresting him on the spot. Meanwhile, the conspiracies of the former Soviet Union against Zahir Shah started, so this suggestion was made to Zahir Shah. It was given that Pakistan and Afghanistan should form a confederation to counter the Soviet Union, under which the sovereignty of both countries will remain but defense and foreign policy will be shared. The New York Times published a story on April 10, 1954, stating that a proposal for a confederation of Pakistan and Afghanistan was under consideration, which would benefit Pakistan by giving up Kabul’s patronage of the Pashtunistan movement, and Afghanistan would benefit by In case of external aggression, Pakistan’s army will defend Afghanistan. This proposal could not go ahead and misunderstandings remained between the two countries, however, Afghanistan did not open a new front against Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 and 1971. During Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s reign, after the assassination of Hayat Muhammad Khan Sher Pao, the relations between the two countries became tense, and then IGFC Major General Nasirullah Khan Babar made many rebel Afghan leaders including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Shah Masood as Sardars. He started using it against David’s government. Bhutto wrote in his book “If I Was Killed” that Sardar Dawood called him to Kabul in June 1976 and he came to Rawalpindi in August 1976. Samit would release all the leaders of the National Awami Party (NAP) who were being tried under the Hyderabad conspiracy case. Meanwhile, in 1977, martial law was imposed in Pakistan. General Zia hastily released the NEP leadership without recognizing the Durand line as a permanent border so that they could be used against Bhutto. Later, Bhutto was hanged and Sardar Dawood was also killed.

When the Russian army entered Afghanistan, General Zia started using Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Shah Masood, who were already in Pakistan, against the Russian army. History shows that during the political regimes in Pakistan, efforts were made to improve relations with Afghanistan, but the military dictators always tried to make Afghans fuel for the world powers. Musharraf’s era was the worst era in terms of Pak-Afghan relations. Musharraf’s policies gave birth to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Khu in Pakistan.