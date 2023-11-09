Attacks on Gaza by the Israeli forces intensified, in the last 24 hours bombardment near hospitals as well as residential buildings in Jabalia, Nusirat, and beach camps were also targeted, while places of worship and mosques were also protected from the attacks of the Israeli forces. Can’t stay

Israeli planes also attacked a convoy of life-saving medical supplies in Gaza and 2 mosques were martyred by Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis.

In the last 24 hours, 300 Palestinians were martyred as a target of Israeli aggression, while since October 7, the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli bombing has increased to more than 10,569.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 4 thousand 324 children, 2 thousand 823 women, and 649 elderly people have been martyred by the Israeli bombing so far.

On the other hand, more than half of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip became unusable, while Al-Quds Hospital ran out of fuel.

After 33 days of Israeli aggression in Gaza, there is a possibility of a 3-day ceasefire

On the other hand, the Al-Qassam Brigades continue to attack the Israeli forces in Gaza City. More than 10 vehicles and 4 military tanks of the Israeli army were destroyed by missiles.

According to Hamas, a convoy of Israeli soldiers was hit by a guided missile south of Gaza.

It should be noted that more than 1.5 million people in Gaza have been displaced due to this ongoing war since October 7.

According to the spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 193 medical workers have been martyred and 45 ambulances have been damaged in the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

On the other hand, the NGO called Defense for Children International Palestine says that twice the number of children who were martyred by Israel in the West Bank and Gaza between 1967 and October 7, 2023, have been martyred in one month.

According to the NGO, 1,350 children are still under the rubble of the buildings and most of them have probably died.

According to an estimate, more than a hundred Palestinian children are being martyred daily due to Israeli aggression.