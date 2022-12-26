At lunch on the first day of the first Test in Karachi, Pakistan is leading New Zealand 115-4.For the hosts in the first session, captain Babar Azam struck an unbroken fifty.

In the last match, Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand on Monday in Karachi.

The home squad made three changes from the last Test, which they lost 3-0 to England at the same location.

While bowler Mir Hamza is making his first appearance in a test match in four years, Sarfaraz Ahmed hasn’t played one since January 2019.

Imam-ul-Haq, the opener, has returned from injury.

Three spinners and three fast bowlers make up New Zealand’s starting lineup for the Test.

In their most recent Test series, England also defeated the visitors 3-0.

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed make up Pakistan’s starting XI.

Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, and Ajaz Patel are some of New Zealand’s players.