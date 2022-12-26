Actress Armeena Khan from Pakistan has given birth to a girl.The actor posted a few images on social media to inform her followers of the good news.

Presenting our darling little angel, Amelie’ Isla, to our well-wishers, fans, family, and friends, Armeena wrote in an Instagram post. As we welcome her into our lives, our hearts are overflowing with love and appreciation. MashaaAllah.”

Many of her fraternity friends flocked to the comments section as soon as she shared the images to express their love and blessings for the new mother.

Also congratulating Armeena were Sami Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Shazia Wajahat, Nida Yasir, Ghana Ali, Rabia Butt, and many others.

Khan announced her pregnancy earlier this month through a photo shoot she conducted with her spouse Fesl Khan.

Popular Pakistani actress Armeena Khan is well-known for some of her outstanding performances in dramas like Shab-e-Arzoo. She also had appearances in popular films like “Janaan” and “Bin Roye”.