Lahore: Pakistan and India will go head to head for a Kabbadi series later this year in November, ARY Sports reported.

According to Secretary Pakistan Kabbadi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar, they have also received NOC for the three-match series in Kartarpur. Rana revealed that the series was initially planned in the month of April, however, it has now been shifted to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, there will be a Kabaddi series in the Kartarpur corridor in the tehsil Shakargarh, Narowal District in Punjab.