Lahore: Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman is available for selection for the third T20I against South Africa, ARY Sports reported.

According to sources, team management is hopeful that in-form Fakhar will be fit and ready for the third T20I of the four-match series. The 31-year-old Fakhar had complained of a minor allergy in his left leg before the second T20I, therefore it was decided to rest him. Sharjeel Khan replaced him and batted as an opener. It must be noted that the series is level at 1-1. The third T20I will be played tomorrow at SuperSport Park, Centurion.