England captain Ben Stokes will have to undergo a fitness test before the Test series against Pakistan.

According to media reports, part of the 17-member squad has been retained for the three-Test series against Pakistan scheduled in October, but they will undergo a scan on their string injury next week.

The purpose of England captain Ben Stokes' scan is to assess his fitness for the first Test of the series against Pakistan. It may be recalled that Ben Stokes suffered an injury in early August and was unable to participate in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, led by his father Ollie Pope.

On the other hand, the England cricket team is scheduled to leave for the tour of Pakistan on October 1 and despite not being fully fit, Ben Stokes has been included in the 17-member squad. Similarly, the regular schedule of the Test between Pakistan and England has not been announced yet due to which the fans are worried.