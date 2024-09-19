Islamabad: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Election Commission and has said that specific seats cannot be changed after the amendment of the Election Act, the decision of the Supreme Court cannot be implemented after the amendment of the Election Act.

According to Express News, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq raised the issue of parliamentary supremacy and autonomy and reserved seats. He wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in which he informed about the amendment in the Elections Act. He has also sent a copy of the letter to all the members of the Election Commission.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner that certain seats cannot be changed after the amendment of the Election Act. It cannot be implemented, which is applied from the past. For your attention, the Election Act is currently in force, so the Election Commission should follow the law made by the Parliament, follow the principles of democracy and the supremacy of the Parliament.

Read: Reserved seats; Election Commission could not decide to implement Supreme Court’s decision

The Speaker has said in the letter that the amendment of the Election Act of the Parliament has been implemented, the Supreme Court has directed to allow Azadkarkan to join any other party, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission in its decision. After the court’s decision, the Parliament passed the Election Amendment Act on August 7. Azad members who have joined a political party cannot be allowed to change parties. It will be imagined.

He also referred to the law made by Parliament regarding reserved seats and said that it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to respect the law made by Parliament because after the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats, the law of Parliament The Election Commission should ensure the full implementation of the second amendment of the Election Act.