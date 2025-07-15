Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the welfare of every individual in Punjab is her top priority, and this mindset forms the basis of every decision.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during which they discussed the overall political and administrative situation of the province. Khan praised the effective measures taken by the Punjab government during the monsoon season.

The speaker also lauded the establishment of PERRA (Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority) to curb inflation, encroachments, and land mafia activities.

CM Maryam said that the establishment of a remarkable institution like PERRA will provide relief to the common man. “The welfare of every individual in Punjab is my priority, and this is the foundation of every decision I make. Ensuring public access to basic amenities is my mission,” she added.

On this occasion, Khan stated that the CM is serving the people beyond political interests. “Every segment of society seems satisfied. For the first time, development projects are not centered only around Lahore or major cities but also include every underdeveloped area of Punjab,” he said.