Overseas Pakistanis to get digital banking facility soon: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD : For the first time in the history of the country, the federal government has decided to provide digital banking facilities to the overseas Pakistanis within the country. According to details, the digital banking facility under Roshan Digital Account programme will enable overseas Pakistanis to open their accounts in the country and operate it from abroad. The programme is being finalized by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the overseas ministry under which the Pakistanis living abroad could open their bank accounts in the country without showing their presence in the country. They would be able to avail from all banking facilities including funds transfer, bill payment and e-commerce banking services. Besides this, the overseas Pakistanis could also avail from investment opportunities using the bank accounts. They could invest in the stock exchange and avail from banks’ fixed account policies other than using the accounts for investment in housing projects launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. They would also be allowed to open their accounts in foreign or local currency. The consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)and other commercial banks on the matter has been finalized and soon the project would be launched. Zulfi Bukhari, PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis on Sunday said his team has finalised the Roshan Digital Accounts project. It is aimed at helping overseas Pakistanis invest in the country, he explained. “Overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct payments and investments in the country,” Bukhari said and added that the initiative will be a great investment opportunity for the Pakistani community living abroad. The Special Assistant said that digital banking had been a longstanding demand of the Pakistani diaspora and noted that the overseas Pakistani community wants to become important stakeholders in the national development of the country. He said that the plan has been designed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.