FM urges all stakeholders in Afghanistan to ensure resolution of residual issues

August 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged all stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay. In a tweet on Sunday, the Foreign Minister has said the importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough. The Foreign Minister said our collective efforts have so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.

