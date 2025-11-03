The advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) during the 2020s will live on in history. Nowadays, hundreds of millions of people utilise AI in one way or another, and businesses have been investing billions of dollars to employ AI to transform their operations. AI, a phrase that is already widely used, promises to boost output and improve the efficiency of the current workforce. Pakistan has, of course, also embraced this new technology, but in a manner that is exclusive to it, there have been numerous flaws in its implementation. Most workers in Pakistan have started using AI technologies at work without any official training, and the majority of businesses have also failed to offer structured learning opportunities, according to a recent poll conducted by cyber security firm Kaspersky. Such findings highlight the fragmented nature of governance in a nation where the government has set a national AI policy aimed at training one million people by 2030.

The National Semiconductor Initiative was started by the government in addition to this program because it believes it is essential to creating a digital economy based on information. With backing from the Pakistan Software Export Board and the Ministry of IT, the Inspire initiative will train 7,200 experts in chip design and development over five years at nine universities. All of these efforts lack well-equipped training facilities where current employees and new hires can learn how to use AI efficiently. Because so many individuals are utilising AI tools without any kind of formal training, they may become so reliant on the technology that they are unable to critically assess potential problems. There are instances worldwide where AI’s analysis or reasoning has been incorrect. When we talk about training, we support a setting where these kinds of instances are given so that others can learn how to avoid them.

The pace of discussions on the adoption of AI is exciting, but the government has not done much to demonstrate its commitment to the issue. The government stated that it was developing a local LLM at the time the AI policy was introduced, however there is no information available about how data is gathered to train the LLM, including whether we are creating a new model from scratch or utilising an existing one to refine it using local data. Each of these elements influences how we interact with AI models. The robust infrastructure required for data processing is also lacking in Pakistan.

