ISLAMABAD: ISLAMABAD: More than 54 terrorists were killed while 42 security personnel embraced martyrdom during a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and counterterrorism engagements in Balochistan over the past four days.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that security forces had conducted multiple operations against armed militants following a spate of terrorist attacks in the province.

He said that three major terrorist incidents had taken place in Balochistan during the past four days, with militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij targeting innocent civilians to pursue their malicious objectives.

Providing details of the latest attack in Mangi, the military spokesperson said that nine police personnel were martyred on the first day of the incident, while another 18 police officials embraced martyrdom on Wednesday, taking the overall police death toll to 27.

He said that the terrorists involved in the recent attacks were enemies of Pakistan’s peace, prosperity and development.

The DG ISPR reiterated that Pakistan had repeatedly stated that Afghan territory was being used for anti-Pakistan terrorist activities.

He further said that the Afghan regime was backing the terrorist attacks carried out in Pakistan.

The military spokesperson said that Balochistan’s development was Pakistan’s development, stressing that lasting peace and stability in the province remained a national priority.

He said that the state of Pakistan’s position was clear and unequivocal, adding that there would be no compromise in the fight against terrorism.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry said Fitna al-Khawarij had no connection with Islam, reiterating the military’s stance that the group was distorting the religion to justify acts of violence.

He further asserted that no power in the world could undermine Pakistan, expressing confidence in the country’s resilience against security challenges.

The DG ISPR also alleged that India was sponsoring terrorist activities in Balochistan.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry said that the state’s resolve against terrorism was shared by the people and government of Balochistan, citing Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s visit to the Mangi area following the recent attack as an example of solidarity with security forces and local residents.

“We will hunt you, and we will hurt you everywhere,” the DG ISPR vowed, adding that militants should understand that their defeat was inevitable.

He reiterated that the state had consistently maintained over the past three years that Fitna al-Khawarij had no connection with Islam or Baloch nationalism, and vowed to continue action against terrorists, their facilitators and those providing them with financial or logistical support.

The military spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan’s policy of identifying and repatriating illegal Afghan nationals, saying militant attacks would not deter the state from pursuing its objectives.

“You can only deter someone who knows how to be deterred. No one can deter the State of Pakistan,” he said.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan would pursue every terrorist, facilitator, financier and harbourer “wherever they are, without any distinction”, warning that those targeting children, security personnel or innocent civilians should not expect restraint from the state.

He said the fight against terrorism was being waged every day by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the people of Pakistan, expressing confidence that the country would prevail in the campaign against militancy.

The wave of violence in Balochistan began on the night of July 6, when militants attacked the Ziarat Mangi police check post near Mangi Dam.

During the initial gun battle, nine Balochistan police personnel were martyred. Before reinforcements from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) could reach the remote mountainous area, the attackers overpowered, disarmed and took the remaining police personnel hostage.

Despite being outnumbered, the police killed 15 terrorists during the initial engagement.

On July 7, the army, FC and other law enforcement agencies launched a large-scale cordon and search operation in the mountainous terrain of Ziarat.

Security forces avoided the use of air power and heavy weapons to protect the hostages and minimise collateral damage while continuing operations against the militants.

On July 8, the military said that the encircled terrorists killed the 18 police personnel they had taken hostage.

During the final clearance operation, security forces killed 11 more militants, taking the total number of terrorists eliminated in the Ziarat operation to 26, while the police death toll rose to 27.

The same day, an army convoy travelling on the N-25 highway near Bela-Winder came under attack by militants belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

In the ensuing exchange of fire, 11 army personnel, including one junior commissioned officer (JCO) and 10 soldiers, embraced martyrdom, while 14 BLA militants were killed, according to the military.

Earlier, security forces also carried out intelligence-based operations in other parts of Balochistan.

In Kharan, troops killed six militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij, while eight foreign-backed terrorists were killed during an operation in Dalbandin.

Overall, the military said that 42 security officials and civilians were martyred during the recent violence, including 27 Balochistan police personnel, 11 army personnel and four civilians, while 54 terrorists were killed in operations across the province.

A total of 26 militants were killed in Ziarat, 14 on the N-25 highway, six in Kharan and eight in Dalbandin.