Muzaffarabad: PPP Chairman Bilawal has blamed the PML-N for the death of a PPP worker in a clash between the PML-N and the PPP in Nakyal during the Azad Kashmir elections. Flora& Fauna

In his statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with the family of the martyred worker and alleged that his worker Mukhtar Younis was martyred as a result of firing by PML-N candidate Sardar Umair Naeem.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the question of where the relevant authorities and the Election Commission are? He said that if the video of the alleged firing that came out two days ago had been taken in time, a precious human life would not have been lost today.

He said that Mukhtar Younis was running a vigorous election campaign with PPP candidate Javed Badhanvi and the opponents, seeing their possible defeat, have resorted to high-handed tactics.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman also strongly condemned the martyrdom of Mukhtar Younis and the injury of two workers during polling in Nakial, calling the incident extremely regrettable. History

She alleged that an atmosphere of fear and panic was created in the constituency by the PML-N candidate and no action was taken despite the alleged violent incidents that have occurred over the past several days.

Sherry Rehman demanded that the Election Commission take immediate notice, arrest the killers, conduct a transparent investigation, take strict legal action and make the election process peaceful, transparent and impartial in every way.

She said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those who turn political differences into violence.

Senator Sherry Rehman also demanded immediate re-polling due to alleged irregularities at several polling stations in LA-8 Kotli One Raj Mahal. They alleged that a PPP polling agent was allegedly taken hostage while various complaints were received from polling stations 76, 77, 79 and 91 to 94.

They said that in view of the increasing crowd and law and order situation, additional police and security forces should be deployed, impartial investigations should be conducted into all complaints and a safe environment should be provided to the voters to exercise their right to vote freely. Sherry Rehman said that public confidence in the election results cannot be restored without ensuring a transparent election process, therefore the Election Commission should intervene immediately.