Pakistan’s horticulture sector has long been recognized as one of the country’s most promising yet underutilized economic assets. Blessed with fertile land, diverse climates and a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, the country has the potential to become a leading supplier of high-quality produce in international markets. The recent directives issued by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) represent a timely and encouraging step toward realizing that potential. However, success will depend not only on ambitious plans but also on consistent implementation and long-term commitment. Among the most noteworthy initiatives is the expansion of the fruit bagging program. The project has already demonstrated impressive results by improving the appearance, quality and export competitiveness of mangoes, bananas and guavas. Extending this technology to dates, grapes and peaches is a practical decision that could significantly enhance the value of these important crops. Equally important is the minister’s emphasis on developing locally manufactured fruit bagging materials. Reducing dependence on imported supplies will lower production costs, encourage domestic industry and make the technology accessible to small and medium-sized farmers.

The positive response from premium markets such as Japan, South Korea, China and the European Union highlights an important lesson: global consumers are willing to pay more for quality. Pakistan must therefore shift its focus from exporting raw produce in bulk to offering premium products that meet international standards. Quality, consistency and proper packaging are no longer optional; they are essential for competing in global markets.

The government’s focus on value addition through freeze-drying, spray-drying and fruit dehydration technologies is equally significant. These innovations allow fruits and vegetables to retain their nutritional value while enjoying a longer shelf life, reducing post-harvest losses that cost Pakistan millions every year. They also create opportunities for producing high-value products such as dried fruits, powders and food ingredients that command better prices internationally. Expanding these technologies to Northern Pakistan and Balochistan could unlock the commercial potential of regions rich in horticultural resources but often lacking modern processing facilities.

Another commendable initiative is the distribution of solar tunnel dryers among chilli growers. Reducing aflatoxin contamination will improve product quality, ensure compliance with international food safety regulations and strengthen Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable exporter. Such practical interventions demonstrate that relatively simple technological improvements can have a substantial impact on export performance.

The proposed roadmap including provincial horticulture expos, certification support, business-to-business networking and market intelligence is also a step in the right direction. International buyers increasingly demand certified products, traceability and quality assurance. Helping growers and processors meet these requirements will enhance their competitiveness while opening doors to new markets.

Yet, achieving these ambitions requires adequate financing. The minister’s call for greater support from the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan and stronger collaboration among provincial governments, research institutions and the private sector is well-founded. Small farmers and cottage industries often struggle to adopt modern technologies due to limited access to credit and technical expertise. Without addressing these structural challenges, even the most innovative policies may fail to produce lasting results.

Pakistan’s horticulture sector stands at a crucial crossroads. With strategic investments in technology, quality improvement, value addition and market development, it can become a major contributor to export growth, rural employment and economic stability. The vision outlined by the Commerce Ministry is promising. The real challenge now is ensuring that these plans move beyond policy discussions and translate into measurable improvements for farmers, processors and exporters alike.