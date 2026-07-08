we will hold a long march as we have no other option: Niazullah Niazi, we have to bring reforms in elections: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said the government should pay attention to the internal situation. India is promoting terrorism in Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has been asked several times to write a letter to the Prime Minister, and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig writes a letter to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the internal situation. our opposition is weak. the government is trying to control terrorism. elections have not been fair since 1970. the new CDA Chairman is doing a great job. by making usury haram, we can get rid of it in two years.

PTI leader Niazullah Niazi said the government has nothing to do with the people, and poverty in the country is increasing day by day. our leadership has been put in jails, and the PTI founder is being kept in solitary confinement. we are not being allowed to hold meetings with the founder of PTI; we asked them to arrange for his sisters to meet with him. all products become expensive due to petrol. we speak because the people have given us a mandate. these are the people of Form 47, they have nothing to do with the people, and our mandate was stolen. the founder had asked for the opening of four constituencies during his time, but they did not open them and we staged a sit-in. they made purchases during the election, and whenever they get the opportunity, they take their money out. CDA has carried out an operation in Bari Imam. there are many societies in Islamabad that have not obtained any NOC from CDA. they have collected a lot of taxes in the form of levies. if they take this loan from the IMF, they also pay interest. we have to fix the internal situation of the country. interest is forbidden in Islam. we will hold a long march as we have no other option. despite the courts’ request, they are not meeting the founder.

MNA PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has discussed the country’s situation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. the Prime Minister also went along with the opposition in the Assembly session. there is political instability in the country. India is promoting terrorism in Pakistan and its armed forces are fomenting terrorism here. Pakistan Army has killed 15 terrorists in Balochistan, and I salute the Pakistan Army. everything DG ISPR said in the press conference is correct. terrorists will be dealt with strictly. PTI has nothing to do with the country; PTI members are only interested in the release of the PTI founder. the need of the hour is to give a befitting reply to the enemy. we have to bring reforms in elections—reforms that are acceptable to all parties. now is the time to talk about reforms and make the next election fair. if the founder is not being met, he should approach the courts. foreign money should be returned. the government has reduced the tax on withholding by half, but it should further reduce taxes on the people. government should open doors to bring back foreign money; we have written a letter to bring money from outside. they did not have funds to pay the interest and have taken excess money from the provinces. internal and external debts are very high. we have to introduce the usury system elimination in the country and introduce a Sharia system in banks. usury is a bad root and it must be eradicated as soon as possible. we have to think ahead by getting rid of old agreements so that we can get rid of interest.