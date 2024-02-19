Pakistani actor and director Yasir Hussain says that our industry is not a good industry, that’s why I don’t want my son to come into acting.

An interview clip of Yasir Hussain is going viral on social media, in which he was seen expressing his dislike for the Pakistani television industry.

In response to a question from the host, Yasir Hussain said that our industry is not a good industry, I don’t want my son to enter this industry, if he does, I will not stop him from anything, but I do not want him to be an actor. become

Explaining his position, Yasir Hussain asked the host to tell us what is going on in our industry. Is it any work? What is an actor’s job? An actor’s job is to act well, to showcase his talent in the showbiz field, but in our industry, you are constantly being offered bad jobs.

He further said that where are the hit TV dramas good? A 25-episode drama is shown to one actor but it runs for 40 episodes, so how can such a drama be a good drama?

Talking about the popularity of Pakistani dramas in India, Yasir Hussain said that our dramas are not being seen all over the world, if they are seen in India, it is because they have low quality dramas. Those people must be watching our plays.

The actor asked the host to tell us if Koreans and Iranians are not watching our dramas. Although we are watching their dramas even after removing this language change, our dramas in England, America, those people who have nothing to do and their job is to teach Urdu to their children, they are definitely watching our dramas.