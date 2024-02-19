OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has introduced a video creation tool from written instructions.

This means that users can now create video content directly from written content, taking content creation to incredible heights in the digital world.

Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Sora is capable of turning written prompts into one-minute videos, whether it’s an image of a turtle riding a bike across ocean waves or In the Dogs on the Mountain podcast, Sora brings imagination to life with unparalleled realism.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also released a series of video tutorials written using the social media platform.