By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor, Pakistan Group of Newspapers, talks on the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “Roze News does not depend on Punjab government advertisements; our focus should be people’s Issues; one should talk about the country apart from our personal interests. Maryam Nawaz should speak on public issues instead of talking more about Imran Khan. Political instability affects foreign investors. Political stability is very important for the improvement of the country’s economy. It is better to have an election, but the election is not happening at the moment.”

Senior economist Dr. Farrukh Saleem talked on “Sachi Baat” about the current condition of Pakistan and presented his expert opinion on the state of the economy. Dr. Farrukh Saleem stated, “Inflation has affected the whole world. The 40-year-old records of inflation have been broken in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ishaq Dar took the oath of the Ministry of Finance for the fourth time. Ishaq Darne tells his preferences, Uncertainty in the country has a negative impact on the economy and the economic policy of developed countries remains constant. 30 to 35 billion dollars have been damaged by the recent floods. PTI is going to protest again due to the fact that more political instability will come. Instead of focusing on the economy and helping the flood victims, political goals are being achieved. There is a need for leaders who do not divide Pakistanis. Only positive politics should be done for the next 6 months. The economy and political stability are closely related”.

Because of the current political instability, a general election is expected to be held ahead of schedule. Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, the ex-secretary general of Pakistan’s Election Commission, spoke exclusively to “Sachi Baat”. On the question of Imran Khan’s case in the Election Commission of Pakistan and probably disqualification, He stated, “The Election Commissioner says that the decision regarding Imran Khan will be based on merit. He says that there is no fear or panic related to the Imran Khan case. They will make a decision according to the constitution. The Election Commission’s powers regarding corrupt practices are wide. Kanwar Dilshad revealed that “The Election Commission rejected the proposal of the Sindh government regarding the election.”