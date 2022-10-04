By District Reporter

Chakwal: District Police Officer Kamran Nawaz Panjotha said on Tuesday that all SHOs appointments and speeches will be strictly on merit and based on their performance they will be posted in police stations. Preferential culture will be discouraged and all SHOs have been given the order of the day to treat every incoming questioner on priority basis. The doors of my office are also open to the public at all times and access to the oppressed will be ensured. He was talking to senior journalists in his office. The DPO further said that the crackdown against gangs, advertising criminals, drug peddlers and illegal arms holders will continue all the time. In response to another question, the DPO said that in hindsight, I also have my own opinion that there is no law and order problem in Chakwal district and it is a peaceful district and all resources have been used to solve crimes here. will go. He said that a special security plan has been created for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi ﷺ and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal has already exempted the celebrations organized in mosques regarding Eid Milad. The organizers of the Milad have been requested to immediately inform the nearest police station about their program so that security arrangements can be made. DPO Kamran Nawaz Panjotha further said that strict action will be taken against drug dealers and illegal arms holders. will be done, the patrolling system is being improved across the district, under the open door policy, the doors of my office are open to the public at all times, I will not transfer SHOs and other police personnel for the next ten days. A decision will be made after evaluating the performance within the next ten days as to who should be transferred