The recently released, inexpensive Oppo K10X from Oppo is adding to the K line of mid-range smartphones. Because of the Snapdragon 695 SoC, it has 5G connection and is one of Oppo’s most affordable devices.

The display is a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and a 1080p resolution. It has a thick bottom bezel and a corner punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. On the side, above the power button, is where the fingerprint sensor is located.

The main chipset of the phone is the Snapdragon 695, which offers 5G connectivity at a reasonable price, as was previously announced.

Cameras:

A pair of 2MP lenses for depth perception and macro photography are placed on either side of the primary 64MP camera on the back, which has an f/1.79 aperture. Because of the Snapdragon 695 SoC, video recording is only possible in 1080p.A 16MP camera is housed in the cutout with corner punch holes.

Pricing and Battery:

Impressive battery specifications include a 5,000 mAh cell that supports 67W rapid charging for speedy top-ups. In China, the Oppo K10X will start at $213 and come in Aurora and Polar Black colour variants. It will probably use a different name to enter the global market.