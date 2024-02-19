Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister-designate Ali Amin Gandapur has said that we will not ask for charity from the federal government.

Talking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister nominee Ali Amin Gandapur said that Sada Haq Athe Rakh is my slogan, we will not ask for charity from the federal government but for our share.

He said that the legal team is looking into the matter regarding the party joining and the final decision of joining the party will be taken by the founder PTI.

The nominated Chief Minister said that steps will be taken to end the economic crisis and youth will be given employment and business opportunities.