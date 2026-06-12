Islamabad: Adviser to the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that only the Kashmir Assembly can change the seats of refugees.

Talking to the media, he said that the Azad Kashmir election is going to be held and the representatives elected there can make decisions within the constitutional limits, however, no administrative decision to increase or decrease the seats of refugees is possible.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir has given its opinion in this regard.

He further said that the PTI’s stance is only to meet the founder of PTI, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi did not talk to me about meeting the founder of PTI.

Rana Sanaullah said that Sohail Afridi had only discussed the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and public affairs during the meeting.