The President House stated on Tuesday that President Arif Alvi has called a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate for October 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday afternoon’s session will also feature a speech by the president. In accordance with Articles 54 (1) and 56 (3) of the Constitution, a joint session has been called.

The change occurred as a result of the federal government’s decision to send President Alvi an official request in response to his speech to the joint session of parliament after overcoming its initial opposition.

Sources said that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, speaker of the National Assembly, had also had his concerns deleted. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government appointed the president, who had received an official invitation to speak before the joint session of parliament.

The federal government, coalition parties, and the speaker’s office reportedly had a protracted discussion on the subject.

They had determined that the president’s speech to the joint session was crucial for the start of the new legislative year.

The sources had indicated that the government had previously considered alternatives to the president’s address.

As President Arif Alvi has refused to deliver the address based on the text provided by the government, well-placed sources had previously hinted that a special joint session of the two houses of parliament before the start of the new parliamentary year was likely to turn into another constitutional controversy.