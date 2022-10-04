Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), allegedly sought an NRO (agreement) by holding covert meetings at the President House in Islamabad, according to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

She was responding to recent rumours that the former premier had a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the federal capital with a “important personality.”

When asked about the encounter in a recent interview with a local TV station, Imran responded, “I don’t lie and cannot tell the truth.”

In her remarks to a press conference on Tuesday in Lahore, Maryam claimed that the former premier was causing a fuss since the authorities had refused to give him any comfort.

He had instructed them to ensure that all citizens participated fully and given them the advice to view “true freedom” as “jihad.”

In response to a query regarding the PTI’s claim of genuine freedom, Maryam stated during today’s press conference that Imran’s entire claim is founded on lies. This is a hoax rather than a story… Imran Khan’s lies are past their sell-by date, she claimed.

She questioned, “Is [Finance Minister] Ishaq Dar’s return [to the country] not a smack in the face of PTI’s narrative.

She remarked, “He [Imran] should be made an example out of for planning conspiracy against the country and undermining the governmental institutions.

She made her statement the day after the PTI leader suggested that the long march his party had been planning to the federal capital might finally happen in the third week of this month.