Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League and a former interior minister, was called in for questioning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Rashid expressed his gratitude to the NAB for naming him in the case in a video message posted to Twitter.

“I appreciate the NAB for including me as a participant in the £190 million lawsuit together with Imran Khan. Thank goodness, they thought I was worth £190 million as well,” Rashid said in his statement.

He claimed that the Lal Haveli and my mother’s home have been the targets of police raids for several days. “I want to ask the police, would you kindly treat ladies with respect while entering homes. Pakistan is experiencing an extremely dire scenario. I’ll use Twitter twice a day up until I’m arrested,” the former interior minister continued.

Rashid pledged to carry out his war within the bounds of the law and the constitution. “I want to express to the entire nation how happy I am that the judiciary will prevail. After the siege is over, in a few hours, a few hundred people will suffer shame and humiliation.

“I will stand firm like a rock,” the former minister declared. Jail is similar to my in-laws’ home. My luggage is prepared. I appreciate NAB bringing up the £190 million [scam] and charging me of it.