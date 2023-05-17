Ahad Raza Mir, an actor and theatrical lover, will soon appear as Hamlet in Canada after a protracted wait. The play was scheduled to go live in October 2020, but Covid restrictions caused a delay. The actor from Yakeen Ka Safar has now enthusiastically announced the return of his programme.

On Tuesday, Mir shared a poster for his performance on Instagram, showing him wearing a black shirt and a beautiful silver neckpiece. After nearly two years of postponing this show, I’m overjoyed to finally share this news. The caption on the image said, “I’ll see you on stage, GTA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)



The poster advertises that there will be five public events of the new Hamlet from October 12 to 18.

The summary of the posted image described the play as a “furious and fast-paced Hamlet for our times.” In their introduction, they stated of Mir, “Canadian-Pakistani superstar Ahad Raza Mir brings ferocity to this electrifying tale of unhinged vengeance and tainted love.” Haysam Kadri is the playwright and director.