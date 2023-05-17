By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discusses the delayed elections of 14th May and consequences of recent vandalism by PTI protesters. SK Niazi said that enemies are celebrating our inside clashes and instability of the country. He requested to the all concerned authorities to sit together and solve the issues with talks. SK Niazi also suggested that the solution of all the problems is free and fair election as soon as possible.

Answering to the question, PML (n) Leader Tahira Aurangzeb said that “country’s current condition is very sensitive. She said 9th May incidents are very painful and condemnable. She accused that “PTI leadership ignites their protesters for jihad. They destroyed the cultural heritage and put fire on military buildings. She said yesterday PDM dharna was real democratic protest against injustice. Not even a single destruction reported. She also criticized CJ and said IK favorites of judiciary. She said I can’t consider a person politician if he has destructive mindset.

Replying to a question, Justice ®️ Wajih Uddin said we are living in democratic country where rule of law exist. He said there is not even single judge spared in references. Now anybody can file a reference against a judge. He said there are a lot of pending cases in SC and needs hard and strong decisions. Justice said Wajih Uddin that there are rumors that all cases will be dealt with army act. He advised that circumstances are critical and army must keep itself away from these circumstances. And he also stressed on that these cases can’t be trialed in army act.

Chairman Interior Ministry of NA Malik Ahmad responded to a question and said that PTI is threatening the country’s intuitions. He cleared that we are not arresting anybody and reason behind their arrest is cases filed against them. He said I never witnessed a remanded accused sent back from the court. He also claimed that IK gets bail in those cases too, in which FIR is yet to be filed. He said that in third world countries army is treated like PTI is treating the national institute. He also shared that IK done a deal to increase petroleum prices with IMF and did nothing after signing the agreement. Malik Ahmad said that Conspiracies are in progress to roll back Pak Nuclear Program. He stressed that we must respect our institutions.

Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah , Chairman Housing Society said that If someone wants to become politician he must remember and prepared for jail. He said Bacha Khan spent 36 years in jail and never done anything like that.

Haji Hidayat Ullah said I never saw that during protests army check posts are being destroyed. He also revealed that during protest the PTI protesters also stole mortar shells from army check posts. By removing martyr’s banner and setting them on fire is not a type of protests.