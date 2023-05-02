On May 13, Parineeti Chopra will wed political figure Raghav Chadha in New Delhi.

Rumours of the couple’s relationship began to circulate when they were repeatedly photographed having lunch together.

There were whispers a few days ago that the famous actress from Ishaqzaade will get engaged to a young politician during her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s trip to India in October.

Raghav and Parineeti have remained silent about their alleged romance. They’ve made the decision to keep quiet about it.

When Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu congratulated her during a media event, dating rumours about the two of them gained momentum. I’m so glad it’s finally happening, he said. Good luck to her.

On the other hand, Sanjeev Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker, also wished the couple well on Twitter. “I send my sincere congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra,” he added. May God grant them a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness. I wish you all the best.

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to work with Diljit Dosanjh in next movie Chamkila.