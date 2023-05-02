An anti-corruption case against Parvez Elahi was granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. The PTI leader was also instructed to transfer the complaint to the appropriate court.

Elahi was accompanied by numerous party members and solicitors when he arrived at the high court. The former chief minister showed up before the bench of Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural after eluding two efforts to arrest him at his homes in Lahore and Gujrat.

Elahi’s attorney said during the court that accusations against him were made “daily basis.”

If a new case is filed, submit a new application for protective bail, the court said.

The court earlier today denied Elahi’s bid to prevent his detention by the police.

His son Rasikh Elahi filed a complaint on his behalf regarding the police raid on his home last week.

The director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment and the inspector general of the Punjab Police received notifications from Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar during the hearing.

The hearing was postponed to May 8 by the court, which also demanded information regarding the charges brought against the former chief minister of Punjab.