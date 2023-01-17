According to insiders, Andrew “Drew” Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Selena Gomez are dating.

An insider told the news organisation that their new affair is “extremely informal and low-key” and that they aren’t trying to cover it up by sneaking around at members-only clubs. When they get together, they “go bowling and to the movies,” the insider continued.

According to the informant, the rocker and the singer of Calm Down are quite “affectionate,” and she “can not keep her hands off him.” They’re “having a lot of fun together,” the insider said in general.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs, and Taggart once dated. A source exclusively revealed to Us in September 2022 that the model, 24, and EDM musicians romance started as a “casual summer flirtation,” saying that the couple had gotten closer throughout the summer. They broke up before the DJ began dating the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, though.

The separation was “completely amicable,” the publication claims, because the two ex-partners are “friends” and are “extremely mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

Generally speaking, Selena and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship that ended in March 2018. Gomez dated The Weeknd intermittently throughout 2017 for a short period of time.

Haley Rowe and Meredith Mickelson were mentioned in connection with Taggart. Us reported in March 2021 that the musician and Chantel Jeffries had ended their relationship after a year of dating.