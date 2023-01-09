ISLAMABAD: The local bodies elections in Hyderabad and Karachi will take place on January 15 as scheduled after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-(MQM-P) Pakistan’s appeal.

The MQM-P had appealed the ECP’s judgement regarding the potential use of two different electoral rolls concurrently in local government elections.

On Friday, the decision was reserved by a three-member electoral body bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Additionally, Jamat-e-Islami had petitioned the Election Commission to hold the elections as planned after they had been repeatedly postponed for various reasons.

The ECP instructed the authorities to make sure that polls be held on time after announcing the judgement.

The MQM-P attorney was informed during the most recent hearing by the chief election commissioner that despite his attendance at numerous forums, the subject of electoral rolls had never been brought up.

He instructed the attorney to bring up any more issues so they may be combined.

The CEC rejected the lawyer’s assertion, adding that he was making a mistake over the two electoral records.

“Do you believe you can postpone the elections once more? Your arguments are currently irrelevant, “he observed

As it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the elections, CEC Raja emphasised that the local government elections in Karachi will not be postponed.