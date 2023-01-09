Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, responded on Sunday to the criticism levelled at his leadership ahead of the three-match ODI series with New Zealand.

The 28-year-old captain talked about putting winning national matches ahead of listening to the criticism.

“My job is to enjoy playing cricket. I don’t have to please or respond to anyone. When I’m batting or serving as captain, I am aware of my role and obligations. My objective is to win games for Pakistan; I don’t need to make anyone happy, Babar declared at a press conference in Karachi.The captain also declined to comment on Pakistan’s starting lineup for the January 9 first ODI encounter against the New Zealanders.

I didn’t look over the pitch. After assessing it, we’ll decide on our starting lineup. We will want to field our best XI in white-ball cricket to keep up our momentum, Babar said.

The management of the team and the selectors are in agreement, according to Pakistan’s captain.

“The captain, coach, and head selector must all have the same goals for the squad to be successful. We expressed our disapproval of the player selection to the chief selector “said he.